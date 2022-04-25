Charlotte Flair Stuns Makeup-Free

Sports
chisom

Wrestlemania champion Charlotte Flair may be famous for talking smack to her opponents and maintaining a tough demeanor. Still, her recent Instagram post showed another side of the athlete fans rarely sees. After a workout session, she took a moment to encourage her Instafam on self-love and awareness. Flair wrote,

"PS I hope you feel beautiful today."

Some of her colleagues in the comment section affirmed her statement saying, "Ditto," while fans replied, "thank you for just being you," and "Perfectly imperfect😆."

Self-Love And Care

Flair encouraged others to feel beautiful in their natural state by sharing a picture of herself post-workout without makeup or fancy hair. She wore a sports top with skintight leggings showing off her ripped abs and ribcage tattoo. The Wrestlemania champion also packed her hair in a messy high ponytail while spotting a rare small smile.

Typically, the athlete prefers to keep a stern face reminding opponents not to mess with her, but she wears her brightest smile with her fiancé Andrade Almas.

Dressed To The Nines

When she does dress up, Flair puts her best foot forward, dressing to the nines. She wore a cutout maxi dress showing off her toned abs and shiny skin peeking out underneath her long nude coat. Flair styled her blonde hair in a fancy loose bun leaving two tendrils on the front to frame her lightly made-up face. Although her engagement ring accentuated her slender fingers, her bright red nail polish stood out.

Getting Married This Year

Flair joins a host of other celebrities who visited Galia Lahav, L.A., for their perfect wedding dresses - Simone Biles and Tara Davis. "I found THEE 👗👰‍♀️," she wrote. However, unlike Biles, the WWE wrestler didn't share a sneak peek with her followers. Her news indicates that her nuptials with Andrade Almas are closer than ever.

The couple engaged each other on New Year's Eve of 2019 and are finally sealing their union after three years.

Rematch With Rousey

Next month, Flair would settle the score against Ronda Rousey in a rematch after her controversial win at their last fight. The ladies will face off in Wrestlemania Backlash on May 8 and decided finally who the toughest fighter is between them.

"I’m going to put @rondarousey career to sleep at WrestleMania Backlash. Time for a lullaby bi***💤,"

Flair threatened, but Rousey isn't backing down either. She replied,

"See Ya at Wrestlemania Backlash Charlotte Flair and bring your baby the SmackDown Championship [Belt] because May 8th is adoption day."

