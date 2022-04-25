Gigi Hadid Wows In Lace Corset

Gigi's birthday cake was a double-decker plain white design with a floral applique similar to her mesh outfit. The small layer had a Gold Taurus sign on its top flanked by two lone candles as a sign of her zodiac sign.

Surprisingly, her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Zayn Malik, also posted a cryptic post with no caption on the same day, leading fans to assume it was directed at his former partner.