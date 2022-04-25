Gigi Hadid Wows In Lace Corset

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
chisom

Supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday with some of her best friends, including her baby sister, Bella, in New York two days ago. Her star-studded event included celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Blake Lively. Despite the notable names at the event, Gigi stood out in the crowd as the birthday girl wearing a sheer lace three-piece outfit and a dramatic curly ponytail, and pearl jewelry pieces.

The Latest

Madonna And Lourdes Leon Share Rare Moment At Burberry Event

Olympian Simone Biles Shows Off Gravity-Defying Skills

Kelly Ripa's Diet Strategies For Looking And Feeling Great

RHONY Star Leah McSweeney Wants To Return For The Show’s Reboot — 'I'm Going To Go Back'

Cara Delevingne Reveals Dior Foundation As Beauty Secret

A Goddess In White Lace

Gigi wore a lace corset with matching low-riding pants and a long jacket from Dion Lee. The corset had a silicon wave lace, pearly harnessing, and a reed netting highlighting her toned waste through the triangular hemming. Gigi accessorized with a multi-layered pearl necklace, matching earrings, and a thin waist chain while she wore a pair of white pointed-toe shoes.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Partying With A-Listers

Gigi showed up at the Zero Bond Club in New York alongside her sister, who wore a black two-piece, carried a Dior handbag, and styled her black hair in a sleeked back style. They wore similar subtle glam makeup - Gigi in a sharp wing liner and creamy rose lipstick, Bella wearing a light nude eyeshadow and glossy nude lipstick.

Kaley Cuoco Gets Permanently 'Booped'

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's $2 Million Los Angeles Home

Gigi Twins With Her Birthday Cake

Gigi's birthday cake was a double-decker plain white design with a floral applique similar to her mesh outfit. The small layer had a Gold Taurus sign on its top flanked by two lone candles as a sign of her zodiac sign.

Surprisingly, her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Zayn Malik, also posted a cryptic post with no caption on the same day, leading fans to assume it was directed at his former partner.

Bella Pens A Heartfelt Message For Her Older Sister

Bella also shared a heartwarming tribute for her sister thanking her for being sweet and kind.

She wrote,

"Happy Birthday to my big sister @gigihadid thank you for being born so that I could be born that was very sweet of u🤍 Thank you for being the best sister, mom, daughter, human bean ever. You teach me something new everyday and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister."

Bella lightened the mood with a joke reminding her sister to not make it weird when she reads the post because they were sitting by each other.

"I’m sitting next to you right now so don’t make it weird when you read this. I love you"

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Recreated 'White Lotus' Scene With Sydney Sweeney

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Form 'Big 3' Of Paul George, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook In Crazy Trade Proposal

These Are The Actors Salma Hayek Dated Before Marrying French Billionaire

NBA Rumors: Proposed Sixers-Mavericks Trade Sends Tobias Harris To Dallas For Three Players

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.