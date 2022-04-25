NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Kristaps Porzingis & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope To Lakers For Package Centered On Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is one of the veteran superstars who are expected to be traded in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers added Westbrook to their roster with the hope that pairing him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would give them a better chance of winning another NBA championship title. Unfortunately, the Lakers didn't only fail to reclaim their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season, but they also ended up missing the playoffs.

With his underwhelming performance and struggle to make himself fit with James and Davis, multiple signs are pointing out that the Lakers will try to get rid of Westbrook this summer.