For decades, Paris Hilton has been the showbiz heiress who never fails to serve looks, whether she is gracing a star-studded red carpet or simply enjoying her leisure moment in a bikini. Fans get to see her create fashion inspiration on Instagram and her looks are always rewarding. In one of her many displays, the American socialite stepped out in a sultry swimsuit look for some poolside sunning.
Paris Hilton In Swimsuit Wants Company Poolside
Leisure By The Pool
Paris was all glam in a tiny green one-piece swimsuit that outlined her bosom and left her rounded hips on display. The star sat solo by a row of white lounge cheers complete with tassel umbrellas. The lounge area was everything one could wish for on a sunny leisure day, but Paris stood out in her classy look. The star spiced up her swimsuit with a pair of mesh knee-high boots while she spotted a two-tiered pearl necklace. The Paris In Love star styled her blonde tresses in a high ponytail while completing her sultry glam with dark sunshades and a diva pose.
Part of her caption said, "Happy #Sliving Saturday! 💕 Meet me by the pool bestie 🏊♂️☀️🌊 What are your plans today?"
Serving Animal Print
Paris loves a good getaway and an even more tantalizing bikini glam. The TV star went all out for her 41st birthday earlier this year in February when she and her spouse Carter Reum enjoyed a luxury boat cruise. In photos she shared on Instagram, the fashionista appeared in animal-print glam that included a two-piece bikini and a pair of flats, all matching. She accentuated her with a scarf while posing on the boat's railing. Paris had her hair done as usual in her rich blonde hue while a pair of sunglasses shielded her eyes. The starlet fans know that she was reveling in "paradise."
What Beauty Means To Paris
The star lives her glamorous life to the fullest, and it encompasses self-care and all things beauty. For The Simple Life, the star getting in tune with beauty routines started from her childhood. Paris once told Byrdie that her parents heavily frowned upon wearing makeup during childhood, but she got fascinated by beauty regimens through her grandmother. The star explained how she would often watch the late matriarch apply makeup products, and she knew she wanted to try it someday. The first time she used a makeup product was at her friend Nicole Richie's home.
On Selfcare
Paris often seeks out her puppies in their doggy mansion for her self-care and relaxation. The TV personality revealed that her pets were the best company when it was time to relax. Paris emphasized: "To relax, I'll go into my doggy mansion and spend time with my puppies. Animals really calm me down—I love that unconditional love." She also stated that she mostly relies on spa days and facials for self-care, as she was not focused enough for mediation.