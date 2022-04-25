Kim Kardashian In SKIMS For Pool Fun

Kim Kardashian delivered an unusual Instagram post on April 24. The reality star and mom of four actually ditched her makeup in a liberating and stunning gallery of photos, ones showing the 41-year-old cosmetics-free and stunning all sunkissed and in her SKIMS.

The makeup mogul's photos came candid and by a chic pool backed by greenery, with Kim K seen flaunting her killer waistline and assets in a marl sporty bra and pants set, also wearing dark sweatpants. For fans, this might be the happiest Kim has looked in a long time.