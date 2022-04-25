Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Glitter Minidress

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kaley Cuoco knew how to turn heads as she slipped her killer figure into a tiny glitter minidress on Instagram last fall. The sitcom star, currently front-page news for the Season 2 release of The Flight Attendant, was all good looks and designer brands in a share posted in 2021, one delighting fans and seeing her upping her brand game.

Kaley might live in Amazon nighties, but she knows how to glam up. This photo showed her posing outdoors and in luxury British designer Stella McCartney. Check it out below.

Stuns In Minidress

Scroll for the photo. It showed the blonde going edgy as she posed from a balcony amid a motel-like setting. Kaley was sending the camera a direct gaze while showing off a super-snazzy and glittery minidress in silver with an orange trim. The thigh-skimming number showed off the star's toned thighs, with Kaley also rocking the bangs she's been making 2021 and 2022 headlines for.

Kaley wore a full face of makeup via warming blush and flawless foundation, also rocking a pink lip as she knocked the camera dead.

See More Photos Below

A swipe right took Kaley indoors, where she posed showing off her killer pins and revealing she'd paired her Stella McCartney dress with orange block heels.

Taking to her caption, the HBO star wrote: "@stellamccartney @schutz @anitakojewelry 🧡 (@nike for late night)." Fans had, of course, also been treated to a sneaker shot, with Kaley switching out her heels for sneakers being a common theme on her Instagram.

'The Flight Attendant' Season 2

April 2022 sees Kaley in NYC as she promotes The Flight Attendant, costarring bestie Zosia Mamet and also featuring sister Briana Cuoco.

Shouting out a ton of designer brands at the premiere as she shared a red carpet shot, Kaley thanked luxury French label Dior for her black dress, writing: "Where do I begin?! We finally got to celebrate @flightattendantonmax last night, and to say I’m proud of everyone is an understatement! Thank you glam as always! @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @christinesymondshair @jamiemakeup 🖤 proud to be wearing @dior head to toe.. @kwiatdiamonds @edie_parker @leightonjewels 💎 ✈️."

Lots To Come

Kaley has also been opening up on the latest series of the hit thriller. She told Digital Spy:

"This season is 100 times bigger than what we did in season one. It's funny, we did a lot of behind the scenes this year, and so, each episode, you're going to get 10-minute videos when it's done about behind-the-scenes and interviews of how we did stuff."

