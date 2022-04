Bebe Rexha turned up the spiciness on Easter Sunday with her sexy bunny outfit. The singer uses her platform of 10 million-plus followers to encourage other women to embrace their bodies regardless of their size.

Rexha is not a stranger to sexy corsets and colorful hair, and her photo shoot with Ellen Von Unwerth allowed her to explore that side of herself to the fullest. She played with glamorous outfits and had cake!