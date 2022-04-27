'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Chills With Scott Disick Poolside

Bryce Cameron

Real Housewives Of Miami star Larsa Pippen can't seem to escape being in the headlines with a member of the Kardashian family. Whether it's Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, or someone else, she's always associated with someone in the famous family's clan.

This time, Larsa was spotted out with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick. It's quite the bold move for someone who was excommunicated from the Kardashian's inner circle. Larsa's been on the outs for a long time with Kim, so hanging with her sister Kourtney's ex and the father of her children is a surprising move.

Larsa's And Scott's Cozy Connection

Despite being tossed aside as Kim's BFF, Larsa's Kardashian connection is alive and well. She was recently spotted with Scott at a friend's birthday party in Miami. They were seen lounging together on lounge chairs poolside. To make it even more salacious, they were smiling and getting quite cozy.

This doesn't appear to be anything of the romantic variety because Scott recently went public with his new girlfriend. They made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Kardashians which is currently airing on Hulu.

Larsa And The Kardashian Family's Men

Scott isn't the only man connected to the Kardashian family that Larsa keeps in her orbit. She revealed in the most recent season of Real Housewives Of Miami that she remains good friends with Kanye West. Despite being dropped by Kim as a friend, Larsa's still close with her ex-husband Kanye.

Larsa is tight-lipped about the nature of her friendship with Kanye and doesn't appreciate him being discussed on the show. When co-star Adriana de Moura brought up an alleged past encounter with Kanye, Larsa lost it and the night ended in disaster.

What Larsa's 'RHOM' Costars Think Of Her Kardashian Ties

Larsa's ties to The Kardashians didn't earn her any brownie points with her "RHOM" costars. In fact, it was used as a source of negativity and drama against her. In an infamous moment, Adriana de Moura tells Larsa that she "left Miami to be friends with Kim Kardashian, now she has a butt as big as her, trying to be the new Kim Kardashian."

If that wasn't bad enough for Larsa, she was forced to take an aggressive stance about her friendship with Kanye. With her costars gossiping about the rapper, she had to break out the drama and shade in order to protect his integrity.

