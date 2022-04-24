NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Offer Julius Randle, Derrick Rose & Three 1st-Rounders For Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Davis may not be expected to demand a trade from the Lakers, but when the 2021-22 NBA season is officially over, there are rumors that the team would discuss the possibility of moving him to improve their roster around LeBron James this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring him from the Lakers.