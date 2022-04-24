NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Offer Julius Randle, Derrick Rose & Three 1st-Rounders For Anthony Davis

Sports
JB Baruelo

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Davis may not be expected to demand a trade from the Lakers, but when the 2021-22 NBA season is officially over, there are rumors that the team would discuss the possibility of moving him to improve their roster around LeBron James this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring him from the Lakers.

NBA Rumors: Jazz Could Trade Rudy Gobert & 1st-Rounder To Lakers For Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis To New York Knicks

One of Davis's top favorite landing spots in the 2022 NBA offseason is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Andy Quach of NBA Analysis Network suggested three bold trade ideas featuring Davis.

These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send him to Big Apple this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be acquiring Davis from the Lakers in exchange for a trade package that includes Julius Randle, Derrick Rose, two unprotected 2023 first-round picks, and a 2025 first-round pick.

Anthony Davis Makes Knicks Playoff Contender

Giving up three future first-round picks to acquire Davis should be a no-brainer for the Knicks, especially if they are serious about returning to the playoffs in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Davis may have gone through plenty of ups and downs this season, but when he's 100 percent healthy, he's still one of the most dominant big men in the league. His potential arrival in New York would fulfill their dream of adding a legitimate superstar and significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor.

Davis would give Knicks a prolific scorer, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor-spacer. He averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the field this season.

Anthony Davis Would Welcome A Trade To Knicks

Davis may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Lakers, but he would be intrigued by the idea of being traded to the Knicks this summer.

Though it's not expected to put him closer to winning his second NBA championship title, joining the Knicks would give him the opportunity to play for another big-market team and the chance to become the No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor once again.

It's worth noting that when he demanded a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, Davis considered the Knicks one of his preferred trade destinations.

Why The Lakers Would Make The Trade

The proposed blockbuster deal will only be worth exploring for the Lakers if they are already planning to undergo a full-scale rebuild. The three future first-round picks that they would be acquiring from the Knicks could be used to add young and promising players who could be part of their rebuilding plans.

After the trade, the Lakers could move both Randle and Rose in a separate deal to get more talented prospects and future draft assets.

