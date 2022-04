Grammy award winner Rihanna has shown great entrepreneurship spirit with the birth of Fenty Beauty in 2017. The star musician seems to be only getting started as she releases a new product to her beauty line.

Trust Rihanna to continue working despite being heavily pregnant! Like she said, nothing is getting in the way of her career, and we don't mind since it means getting more top-notch products from Fenty Skin.

Keep reading for more details.