NBA Rumors: Jazz Could Trade Rudy Gobert & 1st-Rounder To Lakers For Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is one of the NBA superstars frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Davis and the Lakers haven't shown any indication that they are planning to part ways this summer. However, there are rumors that the Lakers will explore the possibility of moving Davis to improve their roster around LeBron James.

Davis may have gone through many ups and downs in the 2021-22 NBA season. Still, once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.