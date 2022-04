Coleman, glowing in a dewy golden makeup look, teased the launch of a new Lancome product on the brand's Instagram page just three days ago. "It's coming so so soon, you can almost touch it. I cannot wait for you guys to see this new mascara. It has the most luxurious packaging", the Dune actress excitedly shares with the brand's 5.8 million followers on Instagram.

Zendaya is wearing huge gold statement earrings, and her hair is sleeked back in the video. She's spotting smoky eyes, and that's about as dramatic as the makeup gets. The overall makeup look is glowy and understated.