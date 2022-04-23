NBA News: Ben Simmons Discusses Nearing Return & Expectations On Nets Debut

Since they acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Brooklyn Nets fans patiently wait for Ben Simmons to return to the court.

When the trade became official, most people thought Simmons could immediately make his Nets' debut. Unfortunately, it was revealed that the former No. 1 pick was dealing with a back injury.

The 2022 NBA Playoffs have already started, but Simmons remains on the sideline. However, there's growing optimism that he will be joining Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the court soon.