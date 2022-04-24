Former MLB Star Sean Casey Speaks About His Favorite Teammates

Sean Casey, a former Major League Baseball star, is now an analyst on MLB Network. Casey spent most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds and is known for being one of the nicest guys ever to play in the MLB.

Casey was named an All-Star three times and hit .320 throughout a 12-year professional career, including belting 130 home runs

Jason Bay Was As Tough As Nails, Says Casey

MLB Trade Rumors | MLB Trade Rumors

2019 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Jason Bay was one of Sean Casey's favorite teammates, he says. They spent time together with the Boston Red Sox in 2008 and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2006.

They only played in 59 games together in 2006 because Casey was traded to the Detroit Tigers in the middle of the season.

In 2008, they lost American League Championship Series as the Red Sox were beaten 4-3 by Tampa Bay.

“Listen, the epitome of tough. I remember Jason Bay being in the locker room working on his knee. His knee was killing him, and I was like, ‘Hey, are you alright?’ He said, ‘My knee is kind of bone on bone. It’s really bothering me.’ He’d play and play and play and play. The Canadian mentality. He had that Canadian hockey mentality. He was amazing with the Pirates in ’06, but I really remember Jason Bay for the ’08 Red Sox."

Lefty Power Bat Adam Dunn and Casey Go Back

RedReporter | RedReporter

Adam Dunn and Sean Casey go way back as both spent a decent amount of time playing together with the Cincinnati Reds. Both loved each other, but Casey goes above and beyond and says he's one of the best ever to do it.

"This is so fitting. He came up in 2001, I believe. He hit a ball in Florida one of the first times that we were there to left-center that was almost upper deck. I was like, ‘Wow, it looked like a power-hitting righty like Gary Sheffield hit that.’ Dunner was so impressive and the best power-hitter I’ve ever seen in my life. He hit balls out of the stadium here against John Smoltz and Jose Lima. The stories I could tell about Dunner off the field I probably can’t tell here."

Sean Casey Loved What Current Yankee Skipper Aaron Boone Is Doing

NJ.Com | NJ.Com

Although many New York Yankees fans might not like what Aaron Boone is currently doing as the head coach, it seems he and Sean Casey had a great relationship together.

“I love Boonie... There are so many great stories about Boonie. One time in 2001, we were in San Diego and I threw my helmet down and it ended up hitting his dad, Bob. Bob kicked it on to the field and I grabbed the helmet and said, ‘Boonie, you’ve got to talk to your dad. He can’t kick my helmet on to the field and show me up like that.’ And he said, ‘Case, don’t get bitter, get better.’"

Baseball Is A Game Of Family

MarqueeSportsNetwork | MarqueeSportsNetwork

Everyone who had the pleasure to play with Sean Casey had the same things to say about him. He is nicknamed "The Mayor" because everybody says that he is one of the nicest guys they've ever had the opportunity to play with.

