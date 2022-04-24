Former MLB Star Sean Casey Speaks About His Favorite Teammates

2019 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Jason Bay was one of Sean Casey's favorite teammates, he says. They spent time together with the Boston Red Sox in 2008 and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2006.

They only played in 59 games together in 2006 because Casey was traded to the Detroit Tigers in the middle of the season.

In 2008, they lost American League Championship Series as the Red Sox were beaten 4-3 by Tampa Bay.

“Listen, the epitome of tough. I remember Jason Bay being in the locker room working on his knee. His knee was killing him, and I was like, ‘Hey, are you alright?’ He said, ‘My knee is kind of bone on bone. It’s really bothering me.’ He’d play and play and play and play. The Canadian mentality. He had that Canadian hockey mentality. He was amazing with the Pirates in ’06, but I really remember Jason Bay for the ’08 Red Sox."