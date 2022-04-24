'I Don't Do Regrets': Dorinda Medley Comments On 'RHONY' Feud With Tinsley Mortimer

Dorinda Medley may be gone from "RHONY," but she's always on the tips of fans' tongues on social media. Many viewers want to see her back in the mix, and they might get their opportunity. With the announcement that "RHONY" is being split into two separate shows, Dorinda's name was one of the first discussed for the series.

However, Dorinda was put "on pause" for a reason. The biggest reason was her treatment of Tinsley Mortimer during their last season. Offensive comments regarding Tinsley's fertility struggles were cited as a mitigating factor.

Dorinda's finally speaking out about Tinsley and where they stand today in a recent interview with US Weekly.