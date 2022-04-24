'I Don't Do Regrets': Dorinda Medley Comments On 'RHONY' Feud With Tinsley Mortimer

Shutterstock | 3586184

Entertainment
Bryce Cameron

Dorinda Medley may be gone from "RHONY," but she's always on the tips of fans' tongues on social media. Many viewers want to see her back in the mix, and they might get their opportunity. With the announcement that "RHONY" is being split into two separate shows, Dorinda's name was one of the first discussed for the series.

However, Dorinda was put "on pause" for a reason. The biggest reason was her treatment of Tinsley Mortimer during their last season. Offensive comments regarding Tinsley's fertility struggles were cited as a mitigating factor.

Dorinda's finally speaking out about Tinsley and where they stand today in a recent interview with US Weekly.

The Latest

Former MLB Star Sean Casey Speaks About His Favorite Teammates

Penelope Cruz’s Dating History: From Non-Hollywood Exes To A-List Actors

Zendaya Teases Mystery Lancôme Product Coming Soon

Melissa Gorga Hasn't Talked To Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice Since 'RHONJ' Reunion

Selena Gomez Advocates For 'Mental Fitness'

Dorinda And Tinsley's Season 12 Battle

Shutterstock | 64736

From the beginning of "RHONY's" 12th season, Dorinda and Tinsley couldn't get on the same page. Even though Tinsley left the show halfway through the season to pursue love, there was a boatload of animosity between the two.

Dorinda's finally commenting on their feud and where they stand today. She said, "I regret that I didn’t have a resolution with Tinsley — that she didn’t stay, that she left halfway through the season, and we couldn’t get to a resolution."

Regarding their current status as friends, Dorinda states, "I spoke to her after she and Scott decided not to get married,” Dorinda said. “I wrote her a nice text, and she wrote one right back.”

That exchange is a lot more positive than their final interaction, which took place at the Season 12 reunion. Read below for more on that.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Dorinda's Last Stand

Shutterstock | 564025

Dorinda wanted no part in taking accountability for her actions at the reunion. Most of the reunion was centered around getting Dorinda to own up to her wrongdoings and apologize for what happened with Tinsley.

Neither of those things happened, and the network decided to take a break from Dorinda. However, things are looking up with the announcement of the new "RHONY Legacy" show. The series will entirely comprise former cast members, and Dorinda's name is circulating quite a bit.

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's $2 Million Los Angeles Home

Kaley Cuoco Gets Permanently 'Booped'

Will Dorinda And Tinsley Be On 'RHONY Legacy'?

Giphy | Slice

Fans seemingly want both Dorinda and Tinsley on the new version of "RHONY." However, as of this writing, no casting decisions regarding the series have been made. Bethenny Frankel recently revealed that Bravo also reached out to her about being a part of the show.

Carole Radiziwell also commented on the prospect of joining, and she said the show would be an epic failure with her on board.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Recreated 'White Lotus' Scene With Sydney Sweeney

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Alexandra Daddario Once Used Duct Tape To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Form 'Big 3' Of Paul George, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook In Crazy Trade Proposal

These Are The Actors Salma Hayek Dated Before Marrying French Billionaire

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.