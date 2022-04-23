Hillary Clinton Slammed For Demanding Crackdown On 'Disinformation'

Shutterstock | 4116274

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Online censorship has become a hot button issue in recent years, with Democratic politicians and liberal activists urging social media companies to crack down on what they describe as harmful "disinformation."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made her stance on the issue clear on Thursday evening, when she called on the European Union to pass legislation to stop the spread of "disinformation" and "extremism."

Conservative activists, reporters, and political figures did not take her suggestions well.

The Latest

'RHONJ' Star Margaret Josephs Says Teresa's Body-Shaming Isn't 'Cute'

MLB Rumors: 3 Players Mets Should Consider Trading For

Zendaya Opens Up About Her Anxiety And Seeking Therapy

Joe Rogan Rips Stephen Colbert Over Cringe-Inducing Videos

MLB Rumors: 3 Players Yankees Should Consider Trading For

What Clinton Said

"For too long, tech platforms have amplified disinformation and extremism with no accountability. The EU is poised to do something about it.," Clinton wrote in a tweet, as reported by Fox News.

"I urge our transatlantic allies to push the Digital Services Act across the finish line and bolster global democracy before it's too late," she added.

Per US News, the law in question would force social media giants such as Google, Twitter, and Facebook to curb the spread of disinformation, hate speech, and other content deemed harmful.

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single

"There Are Simply No Compelling Reasons Not To Grant A Motion To Bifurcate And Terminate Marital Status In This Case"

By chisom

Critics Slam Clinton

Shutterstock | 978674

Critics jumped at the chance to slam Clinton as an authoritarian opposed to free speech.

"No, your totalitarian impulse is wrong. Best and least restrictive practice is for the free market to distill and decide ideas. GTFO of the way!" actor Adam Baldwin tweeted.

Co-founder of The Federalist Sean Davis suggested that Clinton herself routinely spreads disinformation.

"You[sic] former campaign lawyer is under federal indictment for lying to the FBI about the Russiagate hoax that your campaign funded. Sit down."

What Happened To Christine And Jeremy Moody From ‘Snapped: Killer Couples’?

'The Green River Killer': Captured By Another Killer

Read More Below

Conservative author Kimberly Morin echoed Davis, writing to Clinton, "You know all about DISINFORMATION, don't you?"

The Washington Times columnist and comedian Tim Young, meanwhile, argued that this is just yet another attempt by the Democratic Party to silence opposition.

"Translated: Restrict the First Amendment so that Democrats can control the narrative without challenge," he wrote in a tweet.

"The autocrats want to think for you. No thanks," American Greatness contributor Thaddeus McCotter chimed in.

Weaponizing Big Tech

Shutterstock | 232405551

Washington Examiner columnist Tim Carney tweeted that the word "disinformation" simply means "stuff damaging to Democrats."

"Democrats want to use the force of the government to push Big Tech to censor news and commentary that makes them look bad," he argued, noting that liberals called information from Hunter Biden's laptop fake, and were later proven wrong.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted that other prominent Democrats share Clinton's views.

"Like her co-conspirator Obama, Hillary Clinton also wants the government to regulate and censor speech she doesn't like," he wrote.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Gets Permanently 'Booped'

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Form 'Big 3' Of Paul George, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook In Crazy Trade Proposal

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's $2 Million Los Angeles Home

January Jones' Dating History: Jason Sudeikis, Ashton Kutcher, Jim Carrey & More

Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.