As The New York Post reported, Rogan agreed with Shields' suggestion that Colbert is "cringe."

"He’s weird, right!" Rogan said, prompting Shields to bring up the Vax-Scene skit that was first aired in June 2021 and then went viral online.

"The vax thing, you’re like oh my God this is so hard to watch!" Shields stated.

"The vaccine songs! That was strange" Rogan agreed.

"I wanna be in the meeting where they pitch that. Like here’s the thing ‘We’re gonna go da -- da -- da -- dada -- da vaccines!’ Like where’s the joke? Where’s the joke? Are people going to watch this?" he said.