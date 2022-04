On a JetBlue flight from San Francisco to Florida Wednesday, Mike Tyson punched a man who was sitting behind him and left him bloodied.

Videos posted to social media suggest the man taunted Tyson, even as he told him to stop.

Tyson's team claims the passenger also threw a water bottle at the former heavyweight champion.

Additional information about the man, who has been identified as Melvin Townsend III, has emerged.