‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Parties With Lisa Vanderpump In Vegas  

Lisa, the former RHOBH cast member, and her husband Ken Todd extended their restaurant empire to collaborate with Miami-based design and fashion extraordinaire Nick Alain for the opulently Parisian-style new spot, Vanderpump à Paris.

“Creating @VanderpumpParis has truly been a labor of love, and working with my partner @nickalain has been an incredible experience once again,” Lisa wrote on an Instagram post about the new venture, adding, “The restaurant truly feels like an old courtyard in Paris.”