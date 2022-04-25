‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Parties With Lisa Vanderpump In Vegas  

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Claudine Baugh

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais jetted to the ‘Sin City’ for the grand opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s newest, chic restaurant Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas. Beauvais attended the event to support her pal Lisa and son Oliver Saunders, who works at the Las Vegas eatery.

The Latest

'Better To Be The Healthiest Version': Rebel Wilson On Weight Loss

The Best Character On 'Killing Eve'

Suni Lee In Leotard Flaunts Toned Legs

Elle Macpherson Shares Diet Tips

Surfer Anastasia Ashley Flexes In Bikini

A Star-Studded Affair

The two ladies were seen having a fun night in the company of their celeb friends, namely Lance Bass, Kym Whitley and some familiar faces from the Vanderpump Rules show such as Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Scheana, James Kennedy, and Peter Madrigal.

Entertainment

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

By chisom

Vanderpump à Paris

Lisa, the former RHOBH cast member, and her husband Ken Todd extended their restaurant empire to collaborate with Miami-based design and fashion extraordinaire Nick Alain for the opulently Parisian-style new spot, Vanderpump à Paris.

“Creating @VanderpumpParis has truly been a labor of love, and working with my partner @nickalain has been an incredible experience once again,” Lisa wrote on an Instagram post about the new venture, adding, “The restaurant truly feels like an old courtyard in Paris.”

Alexandra Daddario Exposes Chest In Classy Sheer Dress

Paris Hilton In Swimsuit Continues 'Sliving' Lifestyle

Gal Pals, Garcelle, And Lisa

Garcelle and Lisa caught up on the enchanted, rose-garden-inspired red carpet to take photos, and were later joined by Kym Whitley and Garcelle’s eldest son, Oliver Saunders.

Beauvais, 55, and Vanderpump, 61, have never actually crossed paths on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Garcelle joined RHOBH in Season 10, the year following Lisa's departure from the show after Season 9. The two are friends otherwise, and this isn't the first time Garcelle and Lisa were spotted out and about together. They were previously all smiles on the red carpet at a fundraiser held at TomTom, another of Lisa’s cafés, last October.

Who Will Be Returning To Season 12 Of 'RHOBH'?

Garcelle will be back in the upcoming Season 12 of RHOBH premiering Wednesday, May 11, at 8/7c on Bravo TV. Of course, it will be filled with boundless drama fans have come accustomed to seeing from the sassy Beverly Hills cast. Also returning to the show are, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, along with returning friend Kathy Hilton.

New faces will emerge, namely, Sheree Zampino, who is one of Garcelle's best girlfriends and the ex-wife of a high-profile Hollywood actor. Another newcomer Diana Jenkins, a Bosnian war refugee who is now running in Beverly Hills' most elite circles, will be introduced to the group by Crystal. 

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Shows Off Attitude In Bikini

Mandy Sacs In Bikini Shares Her Happy Place

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Pronounces Self-Worth

Nastia Liukin In Bikini Goes Topless To Appreciate View

Bella Hadid In Bikini Channels Lizzie McGuire

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.