‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Parties With Lisa Vanderpump In Vegas  

Garcelle will be back in the upcoming Season 12 of RHOBH premiering Wednesday, May 11, at 8/7c on Bravo TV. Of course, it will be filled with boundless drama fans have come accustomed to seeing from the sassy Beverly Hills cast. Also returning to the show are, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, along with returning friend Kathy Hilton.
New faces will emerge, namely, Sheree Zampino, who is one of Garcelle's best girlfriends and the ex-wife of a high-profile Hollywood actor. Another newcomer Diana Jenkins, a Bosnian war refugee who is now running in Beverly Hills' most elite circles, will be introduced to the group by Crystal.