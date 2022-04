The first season of the Steve Cohen era wasn't exactly a success for the New York Mets. They choked after the All-Star break and didn't even make the playoffs despite all the big moves they made.

They didn't spare expenses in the offseason, making a huge financial commitment to Max Scherzer, Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, and Starling Marte. Also, they were the first team to reach 10 wins in the regular season and look determined to make a World Series run once and for all.