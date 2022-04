The New York Yankees entered the 2022 MLB season boasting the highest payroll in club history. But if we've learned something over the past five years or so, is that spending big bucks doesn't always translate to success.

The Bronx Bombers have struggled to find their usual success lately. They haven't won a World Series since 2009, and are currently riding the third-longest title drought in franchise history. Needless to say, patience is running short among the fans.