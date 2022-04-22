NBA Rumors: Mike Conley To LA, Russell Westbrook To Utah In Proposed Lakers-Jazz Blockbuster

Though they won't be getting Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert in return, the proposed blockbuster would still make a lot of sense for the Lakers. Aside from successful unloading Westbrook and his lucrative contract to Utah, the Lakers would also be acquiring three solid veteran role players in Conley, Bogdanovic, and Hernangomez, who would help James and Davis carry the team in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Acquiring those three players would give the Lakers salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2023 since Bogdanovic and Hernangomez are set to become unrestricted free agents after the 2022-23 NBA while Conley's salary in the 2023-24 NBA season is not fully guaranteed.