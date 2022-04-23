Chlöe Bailey Gives A Tour Inside Her Beautiful Los Angeles Home

Chlöe Bailey is a singer, songwriter, and actress and is hardly ever at home due to her highly rigorous schedule. Whether it is a meeting at the Parkwood Entertainment office, recording sessions in the studio, posing for a photoshoot, or serving hot looks on the red carpet, most of the singer's time is spent going from one place to another.

However, Chlöe has created a Los Angeles hideaway where she can relax and unwind from her hectic schedule.

Keep scrolling to see inside Chlöe's lovely LA home.