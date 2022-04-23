Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Bikini On The Beach

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Geri Green

Alexandra Daddario is turning heads as she stuns in a strapless bikini on the beach. The HBO actress isn't a regular with the swimwear posts on her social media, but her pre-weekend share brought bikini action. Daddario, who often doesn't disclose her location on Instagram, opted out of sharing where she was, only writing: "Beach."

Daddario, 36, flaunted her fierce figure in a bandeau two-piece, also choosing a deep blue color to match her ocean setting. Ahead, see the snap, plus Alexandra's best—and don't forget to check out the Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too!

The Latest

Chanel West Coast Returns To Cheerleading

'RHONJ' Star Margaret Josephs Says Teresa's Body-Shaming Isn't 'Cute'

MLB Rumors: 3 Players Mets Should Consider Trading For

Zendaya Opens Up About Her Anxiety And Seeking Therapy

Erika Jayne Goes Pantless In Button-Up Shirt

Stuns In Bikini

In an update shared with her 22 million+ followers, the Baywatch bombshell went low-key and natural as she tip-toed around an abandoned and rocky beach. Shot far out and under near-blue skies, the blue-eyed beauty highlighted her super-long and toned legs, plus her abs, also showing a fair amount of underboob while in her '50s-style swimwear.

A fun baseball cap finish kept things casual as the Alo Yoga influencer was photographed barefoot and barefaced, wearing zero makeup. Fans have left over 1.7 million likes.

Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Shutterstock | 176678526

Alexandra has been making headlines for spending time in Hawaii as Season 2 of The White Lotus continues production. She's also opened up on shooting the hit series' first season on-location and during the first wave of the pandemic.

"It was just us, and it was very surreal. We shot at the Four Seasons in Maui, so we were the first group of people to be in the hotel since March, and it was a ghost town. It's a huge hotel, and when I first arrived, there was no one there. It was very odd," she told Byrdie.

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Quarantine With Her Crew

The actress continued: "I was in quarantine with Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, and all of these beautiful actors. We were all in it together, and I got to sit at the beach watching the sunset every night with all these wonderful people. So I had a very strange pandemic because there were very funny people around me."

Alo Yoga Deal

Shutterstock | 673594

With fame comes demand, and it looks like the brands are waiting in line to have Tue Detective alum Alexandra as an ambassador. 2022 sees the star upping her promo game as she influences for activewear brand Alo Yoga - the label boasts model Kendall Jenner as its main face. Daddario has previously fronted cosmetics and beauty giant Clinique. For more updates, give Alexandra's Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Slinky Braless Dress

January Jones Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.