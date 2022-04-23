Zendaya Opens Up About Her Anxiety And Seeking Therapy

Zendaya is a lot of amazing things – Emmy award-winning actress, style icon, influencer with 138 million followers on Instagram, superstar who seems to have it all together – but ultimately, she is a human being who has her moments of anxiety just like the rest of us.

Ironically, the 25-year-old singer and Euphoria star used to have stage fright despite having been a performer since she was a kid. And her anxiety crept up at the most inopportune times, like right before singing live. Scroll for the details.