Sydney Sweeney Attends Coachella In Bikini

Although she didn't share a full picture on her Instagram feed, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney's Coachella outfit was too beautiful not to feature on other people's pages. Celebrity photographer Amber Asaly captured her and some other young Hollywood stars as they partied last weekend at the first leg of the Coachella Valley Festival.

It's been a busy month for Sweeney, who recently returned from France after receiving the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award. Next, she headed to the Pre-Emmy's FYC event alongside the groundbreaking Euphoria cast.

