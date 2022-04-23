Erika Jayne, 51, joined the stars at Alexander Wang's fashion show after the first week of the Coachella Festival. The designer returned to the runway after troubling sexual assault claims against him, for which he issued a public apology and moved on. Wang had the support of many industry heavyweights at his comeback show, and Jayne showed support from home wearing a head-to-toe AW outfit. The reality TV star is known for her daring style, and her recent Instagram pictures have featured pantless looks. See the snaps below!
Erika Jayne Goes Pantless In Button-Up Shirt
Head To Toe Alexander Wang
Jayne wore an oversized pink shirt reaching past her butt and a black bejeweled Alexander Wang pair of kitten heel sandals. The recording artist left the top buttons opened, teasing a hint of skin while her thighs and toned legs were on display from her lack of pants. She paired her baby doll outfit with a dramatic half updo style featuring a rolled-up bun and curly ponytail. Then Jayne, in her typical luxurious style, accessorized her look heavily with white diamond jewelry pieces.
"Head to toe @alexanderwangny ✨Thank you @alexwangny for a beautiful night, the show was incredible.❤️," she wrote.
Exploring A New Style
Jayne recently embraced the morning-after boyfriend's shirt aesthetic and promoted her new business Pretty Mess Hair. It's a collection of hair extensions in forty colorways and combinations, providing customers with different hair types with the perfect addition to their crowning glory.
The businesswoman posed in a similar oversized shirt as her Alexander Wang outfit but ditched the kitten heel sandals for patent leather red knee-high boots and sheer black stockings. She also wore her blonde hair in a tousled wave channeling the I-just-got-out-of-bed aesthetic.
Showing Off Her Bum
The businesswoman cum singer also wore a cotton candy pink and blue mini dress showing off her glutes, thighs, and legs as she hugged a giant pink teddy she called her boyfriend. She topped the dress with a kitten heel pastel pink fluffy mule and let her thick blonde hair (with Pretty Mess Hair extensions) fall to her back in deep waves.
Focusing On Pretty Mess Hair
With her hands on so many pies, Jayne's focus is her new business Pretty Mess Hair which launches on May 11. Her Instagram feed has become a marketplace/billboard/promo page for her brand, but we're not complaining because it only proves how bad she wants it to work! Considering her looming legal woes, it's in her best interest for the business to turn over favorable returns.