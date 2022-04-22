Khloe Kardashian Comforted By James Corden During 'Late Late Show' Appearance

In a new episode of "The Kardashians," fans got to see and hear from Khloe about the struggles she faces before press interviews. Even though James told Khloe there was "nothing to be nervous about," she made it clear that he wasn't the issue. Khloe told him, "I always get anxious; it's not about you!"

Thankfully for Khloe, James knew exactly what to say to ease her anxiety. James told her, "All you have to remember is, none of these things are about you," he says. "It's only a representation and a reflection of them. That's it. That's it. It's nothing to do with you. What somebody thinks of you is none of your business."