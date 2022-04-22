Khloe Kardashian Comforted By James Corden During 'Late Late Show' Appearance

Believe it or not, even someone like Khloe Kardashian struggles with anxiety and nerves. Khloe's new Hulu reality series "The Kardashians" recently premiered, and fans are getting more of a behind-the-scenes of the famous family's lives than ever before.
Before a recent appearance on "The Late Late Show," James Corden offered helpful advice to the reality television star. As someone in the public eye, Khloe faces her fair share of scrutiny. Whether it's random strangers or faces in the media, Khloe is often under fire with her every move watched and criticized.