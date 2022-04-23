Megan Thee Stallion Thrills In Bubble Bath

Fans have been super-hyped about Megan Thee Stallion's upcoming new single ever since her performance at Coachella over the weekend, and it looks like the wait is finally over. In an Instagram post shared recently, the 27-year-old rapper announced the new diss track titled "Plan B," which came out on Friday, April 22.

The Houston hottie delivered more than just good news to her 28.6 million followers on the platform, putting on a seriously sultry display as she posed in a tub wearing nothing but bath foam.

