Megan Thee Stallion Thrills In Bubble Bath

Fans have been super-hyped about Megan Thee Stallion's upcoming new single ever since her performance at Coachella over the weekend, and it looks like the wait is finally over. In an Instagram post shared recently, the 27-year-old rapper announced the new diss track titled "Plan B," which came out on Friday, April 22.

The Houston hottie delivered more than just good news to her 28.6 million followers on the platform, putting on a seriously sultry display as she posed in a tub wearing nothing but bath foam.

Scroll to see the pic!

Smoking-Hot

Serving up smoldering Tina Snow vibes, the Grammy winner was photographed naked in a tub full of water with nothing but foam to cover her chest. Her bare thigh peeked through the bubbles, but nothing else was visible apart from her arms and shoulders.

The tasteful nude snap was captured from above, with Megan peering intensely into the camera. She looked smoking-hot with wet, slicked-back hair and held a lit cigarette in one hand, showing off her white stiletto nails.

"PLAN B OUT FRIDAY presave link in my bio," the rapper wrote alongside the photo.

Amped-Up

As expected, fans were delighted over the sexy snap, pouring into the comments section by the thousands to compliment her. "You got a cigarette it’s serious," said fellow rapper Kamaiyah, with nearly 3,700 people hitting the "Like" button on her comment. "TINA SNOW IS BACK!!!" wrote another user.

Followers were just as thrilled to finally get a release date for the new single, with many commenting, "I can not wait" and "We readyyy."

Coachella Preview

The rapper performed a snipped of the unreleased "Plan B" song during Weekend 1 of Coachella, describing it as “very motherf**king personal” and dedicating the track “to whom it may the f**k concern.” She later posted a video of the whole thing on Instagram, captioned: "I see y’all saying y’all want it… maybe I should just gone headdd release this."

The "Savage" singer has been teasing the release date on social media, recently writing on Instagram: "Wondering if I should drop this before I perform at Coachella next weekend." Before that, Megan hyped the song on Twitter, where the rapper uses the name of her alter ego, Tina Snow.

Pulling Out All The Stops

The Grammy winner pulled out all the stops when promoting the new song, with the rapper following up with a titillating video of herself strutting her stuff in a racy minidress as the "Plan B" track played in the backdrop.

In the clip, she wore a cut-out black number from Fashion Nova with a bikini-style top and a thigh-skimming skirt. Her look was complete with voluminous curls, massive hoop earrings, and a silver Chanel bag.

The sultry shares continued this morning with a carousel of selfies in which she showed off her curves in tight jeans and a cut-out Fashion Nova crop top with a butterfly print. "Goodmorninggg 😊 PLAN B is OUT TONIGHT drop some 🔥🔥🔥 in the comments if you’re excited hotties," read the caption.

According to Hype Beast, "Plan B" samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang‘s “Freak’n You Remix." While fans originally believed the single was called “Letter to My Ex,” Megan cleared up the confusion about the title in her bubble bath post.

