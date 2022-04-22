NFL's Jimmy Garoppolo Isn't Worried About A Trade, Just Wants To Be Healthy

Wikimedia | LaDanian1000000

Sports
Ernesto Cova

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers were expected to part ways this offseason. The Niners are committed to Trey Lance going forward and multiple QB-needy teams were reportedly interested in him.

However, a shoulder injury drove away most of their suitors, and his future remains uncertain. Still, he's making great progress and hoping something will happen soon:

"I'm not where I want to be yet, obviously the shoulder surgery went well, rehab's been going great, but it's a process," Garoppolo said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "And I knew going into the surgery what it was going to take to get the shoulder back right, but we'll be throwing here soon, gotta keep going in the right direction."

The Latest

Khloe Kardashian Comforted By James Corden During 'Late Late Show' Appearance

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Send Damian Lillard To Warriors For Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins & Draft Pick

Florida Man Punched By Mike Tyson Has Long Criminal History

'DC League of Super-Pets' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

'Full On, Face-To-Face': Sandra Bullock Makes Shocking Revelation On 'The Late Show'

He'll Be Ready If Someone Calls

Giphy | San Francisco 49ers

Garoppollo will make nearly $26 million this season, so trading him is a tough task. But regardless of where he's at the start of the season, he'll be ready to contribute even if it's as a backup. For now, the Niners have no intentions of releasing him despite his high salary:

"It's a long offseason, it's already been crazy with all the trades, guys going to different teams, whatever it is," Garoppolo added. "I don't know, it's just one of those things where I'm just going to let the chips fall where they may and work my ass off like I always do, when you do that, good things will happen for you. I'll definitely be ready, to what degree, we don't really know that yet."

Sports

Bose Celebrates Record-Breaking Win With Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin

Four Secrets To Achieving Career Success As An Athlete

By chisom

Garoppolo Weighs In On Deebo Samuel's Trade Request

Wikimedia | Superbia23

Jimmy G also shared his thoughts on Deebo Samuel's situation as the dynamic wideout has demanded a trade. Per Jimmy, it's not a matter of if he'll get paid or not, but of who'll pay him:

"I don't know exactly what's going on behind the scenes, what the reasons are for everything, but what they would be getting in Deebo is one of the best players that I've ever played with," Garoppolo said. "He deserves his money, he's going to get it, one way or the other, I just wish the best for him. He's all-time, and I just appreciate him as a friend."

Samuel was responsible for nearly 30% of his team's total yards and is set to fetch north of $25 million per year. Without him and with Mike McDaniel gone, it'll be interesting to see what Kyle Shanahan's offense will look like in 2022, led by Trey Lance.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Gets Permanently 'Booped'

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Form 'Big 3' Of Paul George, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook In Crazy Trade Proposal

Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

Inside Emily Ratajkowski's $2 Million Los Angeles Home

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Dines With Dorit Kemsley As Thomas Girardi's Laptop Is Found

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.