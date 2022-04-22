NFL's Jimmy Garoppolo Isn't Worried About A Trade, Just Wants To Be Healthy

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers were expected to part ways this offseason. The Niners are committed to Trey Lance going forward and multiple QB-needy teams were reportedly interested in him.

However, a shoulder injury drove away most of their suitors, and his future remains uncertain. Still, he's making great progress and hoping something will happen soon:

"I'm not where I want to be yet, obviously the shoulder surgery went well, rehab's been going great, but it's a process," Garoppolo said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "And I knew going into the surgery what it was going to take to get the shoulder back right, but we'll be throwing here soon, gotta keep going in the right direction."