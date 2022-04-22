Serena Williams Discusses Competing Against Venus On 'The Daily Show'

Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah is an Emmy and Peabody award-winning show. It covers the most important media stories of the day ranging from politics, pop culture, entertainment, sports, and other areas. Trevor also sits down with public figures to hear their uncensored perspectives on American culture, foreign policy, and other topics.

The half-hour-long show has featured many high-profile personalities. Recently, professional tennis player Serena Williams appeared on the show virtually. She spoke on different topics, and it was pretty inspiring. 

Continue reading to know the details of the interview. 

The Latest

MLB Rumors: 3 Players Yankees Should Consider Trading For

NBA Rumors: Mike Conley To LA, Russell Westbrook To Utah In Proposed Lakers-Jazz Blockbuster

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Remains Undecided On $47 Million Player Option With LA Lakers

NFL Draft: 3 Players Patriots Could Target With 21st Pick

Joe Biden Slams Republicans For Targeting Disney

For Serena, Family Comes First

The 23-time Grand Slam champion talked about how important family is to her and how she and her sister Venus Williams have remained close despite competing against each other for many years. Serena said that while tennis is just a game, family relationships last a lifetime.

"We still are extremely spiritual people and have a great base of faith, and we know that we have so much to look forward to. We also know that at the end of the day, like, tennis lasts for 10-20 years, but family lasts forever," Serena said.

According to her, taking this strategy allows her to move on quickly after a defeat from her sister.

"Even when I'm playing my sister, I always think 'Okay this is just for this moment, this is just for this day, and even if we're emotional about it for a couple of days later, she is always going to be my flesh and blood and nothing else is going to ever come between that.' And so it's really important for us to feel that and why so much just kind of rolls off our shoulders, and we just go with it."

Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Geri Green

Serena Has Competed Against Venus 31 Times 

Shutterstock | 1024723

Venus and Serena have met 31 times, with the younger sister winning 19-12 in their head-to-head battles. The pair have met nine times in Grand Slam finals, including four consecutive times in 2002-2003. Venus won the 2001 US Open and the 2008 Wimbledon, whereas Serena won seven of the contests. 

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Serena Admits That Seeing Will Smith As Her Dad Was Weird At First 

During the episode, the 40-year-old was also asked about Will Smith's role as her father, Richard Williams, in the film King Richard. Serena admitted that seeing Will as her father in the movie was strange at first, but she has grown used to it.

"You know, it was, it definitely was. I've gotten so used to it now, when I see him, I'm like, 'Hey Dad.' But in the beginning it was definitely weird because it was just weird," she said.

Serena Praises Will Smith 

The tennis star admitted that Will Smith did a great job portraying her father. According to her, seeing Will as her father made her reminisce about the moments she shared with her dad when she was younger. 

"But he did such a great job of just becoming Richard Williams to a point where it was actually like I was looking at my Dad and remembering those moments when we were together and when we were younger. And it's really amazing, everything he did in that film," the tennis champion said. 

Trevor's interview with Serena was not just interesting but inspiring. Fans of the show hope for more of such interview sessions.

Read Next

Must Read

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Slinky Braless Dress

Erika Jayne In Swimsuit Leaves Little To The Imagination

January Jones Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.