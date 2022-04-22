Serena Williams Discusses Competing Against Venus On 'The Daily Show'

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah is an Emmy and Peabody award-winning show. It covers the most important media stories of the day ranging from politics, pop culture, entertainment, sports, and other areas. Trevor also sits down with public figures to hear their uncensored perspectives on American culture, foreign policy, and other topics.

The half-hour-long show has featured many high-profile personalities. Recently, professional tennis player Serena Williams appeared on the show virtually. She spoke on different topics, and it was pretty inspiring.

Continue reading to know the details of the interview.