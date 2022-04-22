Janelle Monáe On 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'

Janelle Monáe didn't sit around twiddling her thumbs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, she took the time to reflect on her life and the issues that weighed on her.

While appearing on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Monáe said that while she's doing "amazing" today, she took a while to get there.

"I'm amazing. I'm amazing, man. And I'll say this: I used to kind of just say that... 'How are you doing?' 'I'm doing great, how you doing?' But I am in the most I-don't-have-to-prove-anything space that I've ever been in in my life," Monáe shared via The Mary Sue.