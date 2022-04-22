Janelle Monáe On 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'

Janelle Monáe appeared on a recent episode of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. During. During the appearance, the singer and actress opened up about the time she spent quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic and offered an update on how she feels today.
Janelle Monáe didn't sit around twiddling her thumbs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, she took the time to reflect on her life and the issues that weighed on her.
While appearing on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Monáe said that while she's doing "amazing" today, she took a while to get there.
"I'm amazing. I'm amazing, man. And I'll say this: I used to kind of just say that... 'How are you doing?' 'I'm doing great, how you doing?' But I am in the most I-don't-have-to-prove-anything space that I've ever been in in my life," Monáe shared via The Mary Sue.
Janelle Monáe's Inspiring Past Words Weren't Always Inspirational To Her
Although her fans and followers have long admired Monáe for her inspirational words throughout her life journey, she admitted to Trevor Noah that she often needed a pick-me-up.
"It took me a while to get there because, you know, as public people we try to inspire people with our words but I don't feel like I was really living what I was saying. I wasn't really believing in it myself. I was saying it, it was helping other people, but I had to do some deep healing through the pandemic," Monáe explained.
Janelle Monáe Had Issues Stemming From Her Childhood
According to Monáe, her rejection and abandonment issues from childhood, which she kept inside, came to the surface amid the pandemic. And, rather than continue to push them away, she chose to embark on some serious self-care.
"I think that one of the things that the pandemic has done is forced us all to go in, to stay in, so I'm at this place where like, I'm ready to celebrate. If we not talking about vacation, I don't wanna talk," she noted of her progress.
Janelle Monáe Is Ready To Live Her Best Life On Earth
Continuing, Monáe said she's ready to start living her best life.
"I'm young. I'm creative. We're supposed to be living our Earth experience in the best possible way and I think when I first started my career... I had a lot to prove but now, man, I'm floating," she confirmed.