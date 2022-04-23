'RHONJ' Star Margaret Josephs Says Teresa's Body-Shaming Isn't 'Cute'

Margaret Josephs was targeted by Teresa Giudice on recent episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey following months of drama surrounding the reportedly violent, and troubled, past of Luis Ruelas, who Giudice is set to marry later this year. And after watching back the episodes months after filming them, Josephs opened up to Us Weekly about the pain she felt while watching her former friend say horrible things both about her and in regard to what she wanted to do to her.

“I actually feel worse than when I lived it because I didn’t know what she was saying off camera [or] what she was saying downstairs,” Josephs said on Wednesday, April 20.