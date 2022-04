We're officially one hit away from witnessing history. Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has 2,999 career hits and is set to become the first Venezuelan player to reach that milestone.

A Triple Crown winner, World Series champion, and multi-time MVP, Cabrera's journey to Cooperstown will have to keep waiting, as he has no plans of walking away from the game now that he's finally healthy.

And even though his production has taken a dip with time, respect from his peers has only grown further.