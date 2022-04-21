Ronald Acuña Jr Says He's Better Than He Was Before His ACL Tear

The Atlanta Braves shocked the world by fighting their way to a World Series title in 2021. Moreover, they did so without one of the most electric and talented players in Major League Baseball: Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Venezuelan superstar was their offensive leader more often than not. However, he suffered a significant knee injury that was going to keep him out for the remainder of the season. Needless to say, people ruled them out right away, which is why it was so emotional for them when they finished the season strong and with the Commissioner's Trophy.

Now, nine months after his injury, Acuña's finally getting ready to be back on the field, but the road has been as hard as it's been painful, according to a recent interview with The Athletic.