Aly Raisman In Swimsuit Shows Off Pretty Smile

Former Fierce Five captain Aly Raisman is now a wellness guru, and it has helped her overcome the traumatic sexual assault she suffered as a professional gymnast. She passed by her hotel recently and saw the artwork designed showing her at her Grand Jury testimony in the hallway, and it brought back memories of the assault.

The 27-year-old opened up about the incident in her Lifetime special documentary - Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light. Since then, Aly has done her best to regain a semblance of normalcy in her life.