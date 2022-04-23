Aly Raisman In Swimsuit Shows Off Pretty Smile

Former Fierce Five captain Aly Raisman is now a wellness guru, and it has helped her overcome the traumatic sexual assault she suffered as a professional gymnast. She passed by her hotel recently and saw the artwork designed showing her at her Grand Jury testimony in the hallway, and it brought back memories of the assault.

The 27-year-old opened up about the incident in her Lifetime special documentary - Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light. Since then, Aly has done her best to regain a semblance of normalcy in her life.

Attending The Aerie Party

Aly attended a Spring party hosted by Aerie last month, turning up with influencers and young Hollywood entertainers. The former athlete wore a black one-piece cut-out swimsuit showing her mid-riff and thighs through her tie-dye sarong. She also wore a demure closed-lips smile framed by her brown tousled waves.

Speaking Her Truth

Aly and some of her teammates suffered sexual assault from disgraced USA Gymnast Team physician Larry Nassar. She first spoke about it in 2017 when she was 23, alongside two other women of the over 140 survivors Nassar left in his wake. Aly's testimony was on 60 minutes hence the time stamp on the artwork.

Aly admitted that the testimony process drained her emotionally and sometimes physically. She stopped exercising for long periods, as was her habit before the legal process. Insider reported her saying,

"I went from working out seven hours some days to not training anymore to literally some days not even being able to walk for 10 minutes."

Life After Speaking Up

Years after speaking up about the assault, the wellness guru now helps others like her deal with survival and work on their mental health. She said speaking about the assault is akin to relieving the experience, and it's exhausting for survivors.

Instead of remaining a victim, Aly worked through her emotions in therapy and had the help of her friends and teammates, including Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles.

Aly Today

Five years later, Aly can breathe easy knowing her assaulter is behind bars and her courage to speak up helped other women open up.

This year, the former athlete has speaking engagements lined up, including one at a women's empowerment forum where she'd talk about mental health, protecting one's aura, and balancing life as a woman. Aly shared her update via Instagram, saying,

"I’ll be at Woodward this summer during the following weeks... Woodward west: weeks 3 & 4Woodward PA: weeks 6, 7, 10 & 11"

