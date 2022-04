Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Lillard may remain committed to helping the Trail Blazers end their title drought, but if they decide to end their partnership with him, the six-time NBA All-Star said he wouldn't "fight" a trade from his current team.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams will surely be lining up to get him from Portland.