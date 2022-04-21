NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Form 'Big 3' Of Paul George, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook In Crazy Trade Proposal

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is one of the biggest names that are expected to surface on the rumor mill in the 2022 NBA offseason. James may not have shown a strong indication that he already wants out of Los Angeles but after they suffered a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people think that he may consider reevaluating his future with the Purple and Gold this summer.

Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Lakers would be forced to listen to offers for James on the trade market than take the risk of losing him in the summer of 2023 without getting anything in return.