NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Form 'Big 3' Of Paul George, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook In Crazy Trade Proposal

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is one of the biggest names that are expected to surface on the rumor mill in the 2022 NBA offseason. James may not have shown a strong indication that he already wants out of Los Angeles but after they suffered a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people think that he may consider reevaluating his future with the Purple and Gold this summer.

Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Lakers would be forced to listen to offers for James on the trade market than take the risk of losing him in the summer of 2023 without getting anything in return.

LeBron James To LA Clippers

One of the most intriguing trade partners for the Lakers in the potential deal involving James is their Staples Center co-tenant, the Los Angeles Clippers. In a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Kevin Wilder of Fox Sports suggests that the Lakers could explore trading James to the Clippers in exchange for Paul George.

“[LeBron] does have an empire in LA and his family in LA and Bronny has another year of school […] and I feel like the only one in the class whose raising my hand like ‘there is another team in Los Angeles that literally plays in the same building’. […] I feel like a Paul George — who can play with Westbrook, by the way, that’s the bonus take of it — A Paul George for LeBron move, that LeBron would have to initiate it’s not like Rob Pelinka would do this, that LeBron would say ‘you know what, maybe me and Kawhi, maybe that’s the move’."

Lakers Form New 'Big 3'

The proposed blockbuster deal should be a no-brainer for the Lakers, especially if James is no longer interested in staying with the team. The suggested trade would enable the Lakers to turn James' expiring contract into a younger, All-Star-caliber small forward in George. By swapping James for George, the Lakers could form a new "Big Three" with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in the 2022-23 NBA season.

It would still take time for George, Westbrook, and Davis to mesh well on the court but once they find the perfect chemistry, the Lakers would undoubtedly become one of the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Paul George's On-Court Impact

George would be an interesting replacement for James on the Lakers' roster. He may not be as accomplished as James, but he has an almost similar skillset as him and could provide the same impact on both ends of the floor. George would give the Lakers a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, playmaker, defender, and floor spacer. This season, the 31-year-old superstar averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 2.2 steals while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Clippers Pair Kawhi Leonard With LeBron James

The proposed blockbuster deal would also be worth exploring for the Clippers. Though he's six years older, James would be an upgrade over George as Kawhi Leonard's new superstar running mate on the Clippers. Aside from having plenty of championship experience, James is also more durable than George and could provide a bigger impact on their offense.

James would definitely be intrigued by the idea of teaming up with Leonard. He's one of the superstars that he tried to recruit to the Lakers in 2019. Joining forces with his former rival to help the Clippers win their first NBA championship title would further cement James' status as one of the greatest players of all time.

