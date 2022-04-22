Larsa Pippen In Bikini Revels In 'Sunny Days'

Following her divorce from Scottie Pippen, the mother-of-four defended herself against social media trolls who always tackled her on the split up. The couple, who were married for 20 years, filed for divorce in 2018, and it did not sit right with some trolls.

The socialite posted a picture that she captioned: "Find someone who'll put you first," It stirred up trolls who dropped negative comments. A troll commented, "Too bad you didn't put up with Scottie Pippen first." Larsa did not let this negative comment slide and clapped back at the troll with, "Really? I did everything for him literally everything".

The trolling did not end there, as she replied to another negative comment. She also had to defend herself against the allegation of cheating with the rapper Future.