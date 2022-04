Chloe Kim joined thousands of Americans at the Coachella Valley Festival last weekend, making a rare appearance with her boyfriend, Evan Berle . The couple attended the Revolve Festival and main event, taking full advantage of their off-season. Like many ladies at the festival, the 2x Olympic Gold Medalist's outfit blended Spring and Summer fashion seamlessly with a low-cut top tucked into a mini short topped with a wooly bucket hat and knee-high cowboy boots.

Read on to learn about Chloe's trip to Coachella, as well as the photographs of her best beach-ready looks from the event—and don't forget to check out the Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too!