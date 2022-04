Aguilera has been opening up on her image, looks, and body as she enters her forties. The former rival to Britney Spears has actually admitted she feels she was too skinny back in the day. Speaking to Health in 2021, the signer revealed:

"I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves. Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves ."

"I appreciated having a booty. I've always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men!" she added. "I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure."