Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Slinky Braless Dress

Emily Ratajkowski has a snap that's still turning heads. The supermodel, 30, tends to make front-page news while showing off her famous bikini body, but this glammed-up look proved she can kill it on the red carpet, too. Emily has fans gushing over a slinky, silky, and cut-out yellow dress she wore back in the day, one showing off her catwalk queen body and her sense of style.

EmRata, who loves yellow and wore it via a $58 minidress in 2019 and a fancier Saks Pott look more recently, stunned in the floor-length number, but it was leggy, too.

Stuns In Yellow Dress

The photo showed the "Blurred Lines" singer at an Eyelove In Style event. The London-born star stunned in the sleeveless and plunging fabrics, going braless and adding glitter via a sparkly silver strip running down the middle of the dress and forming a collar detail.

Emily flashed her pins via a super-high middle slit, also affording a view of her cleavage, although it was a tasteful finish. The Inamorata founder wore her dark locks around her shoulders, with minimal makeup keeping her face low-key.

The My Body author, last year releasing her book and welcoming her first son Sylvester, was also featured with a swipe right as the gallery offered an array of her best looks. The swimwear designer was snapped on the streets in a bodycon dress in one photo, with the third showing off her now-iconic 2019 Met Gala dress.

Emily has since been making headlines for rocking minidresses from her Inamorata clothing line, founded in 2017. In particular, the Mesh Collection.

What She Eats

Emily has slammed the modeling industry for continuing to select super-slim faces, and she's also proven that she absolutely comes with an appetite. The pizza lover spoke with Harper's Bazaar ahead of welcoming her child, revealing:

"Every day I go to Blacktop Coffee and get this pastry called kouign-amannwith my black coffee. I always pretend that I don't know what I'm getting. I'm like, "Um, hmm, I guess I'll get … a kouign-amann?" They're like, "Uh-huh." 

Loves Italian Food

Shutterstock | 1296406

The Versace ambassador also dished on her favorite dining spots, adding:

"I never eat at home. Dinner is my time to be social and catch up with people. I love this Italian restaurant downtown called Bestia. It's kind of fun, and they have good cocktails and wine. If I'm trying to be a little healthier, there's Café Gratitude downtown."

