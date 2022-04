Speaking on his show, Lindell said that he is very close to finally proving the 2020 race was rigged.

As reported by Raw Story, the conspiracy theorist suggested that shocking revelations will be made on Thursday "if everything goes right."

"We are -- the preliminary injunction, the first one in the United States, it's going to be, come out on Thursday. We're looking at Thursday, if everything goes right," Lindell said.

"Now, I'm not going to give all the details, there's a lot of surprises. It's going to shock the country, as a matter of fact. How we're doing these, and how they're going down," he added.