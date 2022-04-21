Mikaela Shiffrin Surfs In Bikini

Last year before the Winter Games commenced, Olympic Gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin showed off her surfing talent, proving that she's an all-around athlete. The 27-year-old wore a low-waist bikini bottom and tie-dye long-sleeved top flaunting her long-toned legs and abs as she glided across the ocean and caught massive waves.

She threw peace signs up and wore a bright smile as she looked ahead into a future that promised her third consecutive Winter Olympic win at skiing. Unfortunately, Mikaela had a bad run on the course this year causing aggrieved fans and some trolls to throw insults at her.