'Full On, Face-To-Face': Sandra Bullock Makes Shocking Revelation On 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert has earned a reputation for being funny and getting his guests to share some stories that would undoubtedly be a hit amongst fans.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has had several high-profile guests since it first aired. One of the biggest stars to appear on the popular show is Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock.

Sandra has spent over two decades in Hollywood, and fans can't get enough of her. The Oceans 8 star is known for her calm yet thrilling way of bringing her characters to life.

Sandra ranks amongst the very best in her craft, yet, she has had to go through uncomfortable moments while filming some movies. During an appearance on Stephen's show, she opened up about some awkward experiences in her career.

The A-list star told show host Stephen and the audience that she filmed The Lost City with a completely naked Channing Tatum. Her revelation shocked the viewers as the actress is notoriously private about her life. Read on for more details.

'Full-On, Face-To-Face'

The major highlight of the show was when Sandra told Stephen about a scene in The Lost City where Channing's character was forced to strip after encountering leeches. Stephen then inquired if the scene was CGI. 

"Was that CGI?," he asked. 

"No... I'm fully there, full-on, face-to-face with the, uh, 'landscape.' I had to spend some time down there, just making sure no leeches, and I had a lot to say to it," The Lost City star responded. 

She continued, "When you're down there, you may as well just get to know it," which got the audience laughing uncontrollably. 

The Colbert Questionert 

The 57-year-old also took "The Colbert Questionert" during her appearance. Stephen asked the Bird Box star a series of questions to get to know her better, including asking her to name the "Best sandwich."

"BLT, American Classic," she responded. Sandra also revealed that she enjoys her sandwich with only "one layer" of tomato. "I don't like it stacked, because it's a consistency thing. I'd rather have more 'B' and 'L.' The 'T' is just for the tang," she explained. 

When asked about the scariest animal, she said, "spiders." 

Sandra also revealed that she prefers oranges to apples because she cuts a lot of oranges for the babies at home. 

Sandra Requested An Autograph From Daniel Radcliffe 

During the show's question and answer session, Sandra also revealed that she had requested an autograph from Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe.

"For my sister, and for the kids. It was my sister's birthday and she's a huge Harry Potter fan, so I got her an autograph," she said.

Finally, Sandra replied, "Just like it is now," when asked to describe the rest of her life in five words.

Sandra Showed Up In Style

Sandra showed up for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in style, displaying her gorgeous fashion expertise. She donned a light pink suit with an exposing navy crop top and colorful pants.

The beautiful diva put her toned midriff and tiny crop top on display while her brown hair poured on her shoulders. Sandra completed her outfit with sharp copper-colored shoes and a black mask.

Having Sandra on the show was terrific, and fans can't wait to see the next high-profile guest that Stephen will be interviewing.

