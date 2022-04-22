'Full On, Face-To-Face': Sandra Bullock Makes Shocking Revelation On 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert has earned a reputation for being funny and getting his guests to share some stories that would undoubtedly be a hit amongst fans.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has had several high-profile guests since it first aired. One of the biggest stars to appear on the popular show is Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock.

Sandra has spent over two decades in Hollywood, and fans can't get enough of her. The Oceans 8 star is known for her calm yet thrilling way of bringing her characters to life.

Sandra ranks amongst the very best in her craft, yet, she has had to go through uncomfortable moments while filming some movies. During an appearance on Stephen's show, she opened up about some awkward experiences in her career.

The A-list star told show host Stephen and the audience that she filmed The Lost City with a completely naked Channing Tatum. Her revelation shocked the viewers as the actress is notoriously private about her life. Read on for more details.