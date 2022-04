It didn't take long before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. proved why he was touted as the best prospect in MLB prior to his debut in 2019. He's coming off an MVP-caliber campaign and would've earned the honors if it wasn't for Shohei Ohtani's Babe Ruth-kind of season.

But at just 23 years old, the best is yet ahead for Vladdy Jr, which is why it makes sense for him and the Toronto Blue Jays to try and reach an extension soon.