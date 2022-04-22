Julia Roberts Reveals Secret To Her Successful Marriage On 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert always brings his trademark sarcasm and comedy on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. On the show, Stephen discusses with an eclectic mix of guests what is fresh and current in the realms of politics, entertainment, economics, music, technology, and more.
In a recent episode, Stephen featured an A-list guest, Julia Roberts. The Pretty Woman star talked about her role as Martha Mitchell in the new Starz series Gaslit. But that is not all. Keep reading to know more about what Julia and Stephen discussed.