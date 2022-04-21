Nastia Liukin In Bikini Lounges Around Pool

Retired Olympian Nastia Liukin continued entertaining her one million-plus follower with tantalizing bikini shots from her Costa Rica trip. You'll know the 32-year-old traveled out of the USA to clear her head after a week of creativity-block if you've been paying attention.

She asked her fans to help her choose her next destination and landed in the coastal North American country. So far, the trip has been everything she dreamed of and more, with picturesque rooms overlooking tropical forests and a very blue pool.

Relaxing Under The Sun In Her Spicy Bikini

Nastia moved to Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas after spending the first leg of her vacation in Hacienda AltaGarcia. She wore a spicy red two-piece showing off her toned abs, thighs, glutes, and legs while its top wrapped sexily around her neck.

The Gold medalist didn't forget her protective accessories in the form of a wide-brimmed black hat and matching dark sunglasses to cover her blonde hair and fair skin from the harsh sun. Even though she couldn't make it to Coachella this year, the businesswoman ensured she enjoyed her vacation.

Nastia Introduces Shows Off Her New Boyfriend

Another special guest made a rare appearance on her picture carousel - her boyfriend, Ben. In the caption, Nastia let her fans know she had the best times with the mysterious gentleman in Costa Rica, saying,

"the best days (with you) here."

Ben goes by his first name only on his socials and keeps his private life away from the drama of fame. However, we know from the pictures Nastia shared that he cares deeply for her, and she trusts him because why else would she sit on his shoulders without fear of falling?

Showing Off Their Couple Fashion

Hidden in the slideshow is a shot of the happy couple standing at a sea bank with the mountain overlooking them in the background. Nastia wore a midnight black one-piece swimsuit showing off her sideboobs through the plunging neckline and toned thighs through her high-rise cut. She paired the outfit with a raffia hat and sunglasses, which are her go-to accessories for outdoorsy events.

Who Is Ben?

Nastia said she had the most incredible stay in AltaGracia even though she switched locations. Now the question on everyone's lips, including us, is, "Who is Ben?" We know he's a sports and travel enthusiast like his girlfriend, attends concerts, goes fishing, owns a dog, and enjoys celebrating holidays.

