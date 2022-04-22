Drew Barrymore has been a big name in the movie industry almost all her life. Since her debut role in E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the actress has gone on to star in different outstanding productions, and her works over the years have earned her several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award. However, years after starring in Extra-Terrestrial, the actress got emotional as she revisited old memories.
Drew Barrymore Reunites With Onscreen Mom Dee Wallace
Barrymore On 'Extra-Terrestrial'
Barrymore has starred in a string of successful films since she began acting, but that amount of projects has not erased memories of her earlier roles. The Golden Globe winner, 47, recently took a trip down memory lane ahead of the 40th anniversary of Extra-Terrestrial, and it was indeed an emotional moment. While Barrymore is usually prepared for the guests on her morning talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, she got a surprise visitor on Monday, April 18, when Dee Wallace, who played her mother in the 1982's E.T, appeared on stage.
As the two Hollywood stars reunited, they got caught up in a nostalgic conversation, and Wallace dished out all the behind-the-scenes details of filming E.T. Wallace remembered their first day on the set, explaining how Barrymore had walked up to her saying,
"Hi, I'm going to sit on your lap now."
Barrymore, for her part, couldn't help but mention how "sexy" Wallace looked in the cheetah costume her character wore for a Halloween scene.
E.T Behind The Scene
Barrymore and Wallace got fans captivated as they reminisced on special moments viewers didn't get to see on screen. E.T is quite famous for its puppets characters, and Wallace claimed that as a child, Barrymore believed the automatic E.T puppets were real.
Although Barrymore says she saw wires and knew the puppet was not real, Wallace,73, revealed that she once found a young Barrymore in the corner conversing with an inactive instrument. Wallace noted that after Barrymore got caught, the film's director Steven Spielberg had two guys operate on E.T. at all times, so anytime Barrymore talked to him, he could respond.
Barrymore's Connection To The Movie
Barrymore's time playing Gertie resulted in an emotional attachment to E.T., which led to a tearful breakdown on seeing the character on his deathbed. Wallace revealed that she has tried comforting little Barrymore as the mother on the show, but she recalled how the little girl had said she wasn't "stupid" and understood that they were only shooting.
However, when the death scene began, Wallace said Barrymore took one look at E.T and immediately became an emotional wreck. Barrymore sure had a great connection with E.T, but that wasn't the only bond the little actress had on the show. The Blended star also has good relationships with cast members, including director Spielberg, 75, and her onscreen brother Henry Thomas. She plans to reunite with them to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary this week at the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival.
Wallace Speaks About Her Onscreen Daughter
Barrymore's onscreen mother, Wallace, knew the Never Been Kissed actress had the potential of a director/producer even though she was still a little girl. During the actress's Monday reunion, Wallace said,
"I mean, I knew you were going to be a director/producer back then."
Since starring on E.T, Barrymore has won several acknowledgments for her remarkable work as an actress and producer. The movie icon who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004 is the founder of the production company Flower Films. The production company is behind several projects in which she has starred, including Charlie's Angels.