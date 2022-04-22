Drew Barrymore Reunites With Onscreen Mom Dee Wallace

Barrymore has starred in a string of successful films since she began acting, but that amount of projects has not erased memories of her earlier roles. The Golden Globe winner, 47, recently took a trip down memory lane ahead of the 40th anniversary of Extra-Terrestrial, and it was indeed an emotional moment. While Barrymore is usually prepared for the guests on her morning talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, she got a surprise visitor on Monday, April 18, when Dee Wallace, who played her mother in the 1982's E.T, appeared on stage.

As the two Hollywood stars reunited, they got caught up in a nostalgic conversation, and Wallace dished out all the behind-the-scenes details of filming E.T. Wallace remembered their first day on the set, explaining how Barrymore had walked up to her saying,

"Hi, I'm going to sit on your lap now."

Barrymore, for her part, couldn't help but mention how "sexy" Wallace looked in the cheetah costume her character wore for a Halloween scene.