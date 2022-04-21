Nicki Minaj Flaunts Cleavage In 'We Go Up'

The Queen is Back! Nicki Minaj dropped the visuals for her surprise hit single, We Go Up, and we've got to agree when she said this was the wrong year to play with her. After releasing a mini-movie for her first single, Do we have a Problem, this year, and a playful summer video for Blick Blick, the rap Queen returned to her roots and teamed up with New York drill rapper Fivio Foreign.

The pair raced through the streets of NY in their luxurious cars, wearing haute couture from Marc Jacobs to Louis Vuitton, proving to everyone once more why she's the highest-selling female rapper ever.

Nicki Teases Her New Video

While every outfit was a hit, Nicki's spiciest number was a lavender lace bodysuit - Teddy - from Victoria's Secret. She paired the look with a matching Medusa chain sandal from Versace. Immediately she posted the video; fans went wild with speculations, including some saying it was a Savage X Fenty piece until her biggest wardrobe fan page debunked the rumor saying it was a Victoria's Secret bodysuit instead.

Nicki's full cleavage sat pretty in the corset and looked even better with the faux fur jackets she wore. First, she wore a multicolored red cropped coat with red Off White sunshades, then she switched it up to a brown fur jacket that looked like a lion's mane.

Showing Off Her Style

Nicki paired the lace bodysuit with a brown fur gilet from Fendi and a Balenciaga leopard print sunshade in her second look. She sashayed around in the video, wrapping her gilet sexily around her body and showing off her sexy curves.

Nicki is known for her curvy figure, colorful hair, and daring outfits, but she surprised fans in the We Go Up Video when she added a clip of herself in a fully covered Marc Jacobs track pants and oversized hoodie outfit.

Covered And Sexy In Marc Jacobs

Nicki's lyrics said, "I could be all the way covered it's still giving sex," and she proved that in the video sequence showing her playing around in Marc Jacobs SS22. Added to her video release, the Queens native issued a warning for people who had a lot to say about her recently. She said,

"Weeee bak on dat Ewok. #WeGoUpVideo ft @fivioforeign is out now. I tried being the good bitch but I see the bad guy gotta come back tf out. My bad 😣. It’s gon cost ya tho. It gotta cost now. 🥳 too much playin on the Queen time ⏰😎"

Back To The Bad Guy

Nicki also clarified that her message refers to everyone, including men. She's not pleased with newbies speaking disrespectfully of her name and has decided to end her niceties. Miss Minaj's back to the bad guy persona she embodied during her Queen Era/Hate Train. The Queen of Rap also reminded her fans, The Barbz, that she's releasing her 5th studio album this year before the Summertime - sometime between now and mid-May.

