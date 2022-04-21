Nicki Minaj Flaunts Cleavage In 'We Go Up'

The Queen is Back! Nicki Minaj dropped the visuals for her surprise hit single, We Go Up, and we've got to agree when she said this was the wrong year to play with her. After releasing a mini-movie for her first single, Do we have a Problem, this year, and a playful summer video for Blick Blick, the rap Queen returned to her roots and teamed up with New York drill rapper Fivio Foreign.

The pair raced through the streets of NY in their luxurious cars, wearing haute couture from Marc Jacobs to Louis Vuitton, proving to everyone once more why she's the highest-selling female rapper ever.

Watch the Video below